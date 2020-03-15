Bengaluru: PG supervisor held for sexually harassing housekeeper

The supervisor of a women’s paying guest accommodation sexually harassed a housekeeping staffer and recruited a gangster to warn her husband against complaining to the police about his behaviour.

The Subramanya Nagar police arrested the supervisor Prabhu and his rowdy friend Shivu, whom he had hired to harass the victim’s husband.

In her complaint, the woman said she worked as a housekeeper at a PG accommodation in Rajajinagar ‘D’ Block. Prabhu was the supervisor of another PG in the area, run by the same owner.

Prabhu misbehaved with the woman when she went to the other PG on housekeeping duties, forcing her to fulfill his sexual desires. She ran out of the building and later reported the incident to her husband and the PG owner, who dismissed Prabhu.

But Prabhu continued to stalk the woman and got Shivu to threaten her husband against filing a police complaint. He also joined a PG closer to the woman’s workplace.

When the woman was on her way to work on March 11, Prabhu stopped her in the middle of the road and misbehaved with her, prompting her to approach the police. Prabhu and Shivu have been remanded to judicial custody.