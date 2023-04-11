Bengaluru: Pillion rider dies after two-wheeler collision on Kanakapura Road

A 20-year-old pillion rider died in a two-wheeler collision early Sunday in southern Bengaluru, traffic police said.

Late on Saturday night, Abhishek, 26, rode a Honda Dio from Vasanthapura to Sarakki with his friend Drushya, 20, on the pillion.

Around 12.30 am on Sunday, a Royal Enfield rider came from the wrong side of the one-way road and collided with the Honda Dio near metro pillar number 111 and the HDFC bank on Kanakapura Road.

While Abhishek sustained a minor fracture to his right leg, Drushya only complained of a stomach ache as he fell. The Royal Enfield rider, Deepu, took them both to a nearby hospital in an auto-rickshaw and fled the scene, police said.

Doctors who examined Drushya said he died on the way after suffering internal bleeding.

Drushya was a resident of Kanakapura Road and worked in lawn maintenance services. His friend, Abhishek, is a car driver living on Kanakapura Road.

Police seized Deepu’s bike after finding it in a service centre near the accident spot. They identified it after matching a broken piece to the bike’s front number plate, they said. They are yet to arrest Deepu.

An FIR has been filed against Deepu under IPC Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 304 (a) (causing death by negligence). They also invoked Sections 134 (a) and (b) of the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.