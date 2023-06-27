Bengaluru police bust mobile and laptop theft gangs

In two separate incidents, the Bengaluru South East police successfully apprehended six culprits involved in mobile and laptop thefts.

In the first instance, the accused have been identified as Tamil Selvan, Lakshman, and Karthik, all residents of Sankarapuram in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, Selvan and Lakshman have a notorious reputation in their hometowns and are habitual criminals. Selvan, a postgraduate, is currently unemployed.

Mico Layout police have seized 33 laptops and 40 mobile phones worth Rs 24 lakh. The thieves used to visit houses and paying guest accommodations in the city. They would distract the occupants and steal their mobile phones.

Also Read | Man cheats woman pushcart vendor, speeds away with flowers, cash in Bengaluru

The police have registered multiple cases against this gang in eight police stations in the city. Additionally, there are pending cases against them in Gujarat and Kerala.

In the second case, Madiwala police have apprehended three people, identified as Santosh, Srinivas, and Abhilash, residents of Badravathi in Shivamogga. They have seized 120 mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh.

Among the three, Santosh is a habitual offender. The group targeted passengers at bus stands and railway stations, pickpocketing their mobile phones, which they later sold to a regular mobile dealer in Kerala for prices anywhere between Rs 1,000 and Rs 3,000.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, addressing the press, said, "In both instances, the suspects resorted to criminal activities in their greed for a lavish lifestyle."