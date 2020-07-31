Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao transferred

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao transferred to internal security division, Kamal Pant named his replacement

Umesh R Yadav
Umesh R Yadav, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2020, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 15:43 ist
Bhaskar Rao. Credit: DH Photo

The state government  on Friday appointed Kamal Pant, ADGP intelligence, as the new city police chief and transferred Bhaskar Rao to internal security division.

Rao took charge as city police commissioner on August 2 and has served one year. 

Kamal Pant, a 1990 batch of Indian Police Service officer, had served as Superintendent of Police in various districts and also additional Commissioner for law and order in Bengaluru City.

Pant is senior most in ADGP rank and also served as ADGP in KSRP, Administration and intelligence division. He is known for administrative skills, including the reforms he brought in prisons.

B Dayananda, ADGP, Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, was also transferred as ADGP, Bengaluru intelligence.

There were two more names were  doing the rounds apart from Pant, ADGP Fire and emergency services Sunil Agarwal (1991 batch) and ADGP recruitment and training Amrit Paul (1995) who was promoted as ADGP in January end and youngest ADGP.

