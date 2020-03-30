Bengaluru Police extend support to the needy

Umesh R Yadav
  • Mar 30 2020, 00:23 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2020, 01:01 ist
Wilson Garden Police distributing food for needy people, due to prevent Coronavirus, Covid-19 lockdown time. (DH Photo)

The city police have extended support to organise transport for those who need to visit a medical facility or are in a medical emergency. 

Hemant Nibalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), tweeted that the "Bengaluru city police are at your service 24/7 to take you to the nearest medical facility in a critical medical emergency, for dialysis, chemo emergent heart issues etc.. please call 100. Misuse may affect someone's life! Be responsible." 

The police have also distributed ration among migrant labourers, donated by sponsors in their divisions.

"We have operationalised community kitchens in all police stations and have also distributed ration to migrant labourers. We have prepared food and distributed it to the citizens," said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South).

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Is it time we move to collaborative robots?

Lockdown: Over 90 cities record minimal air pollution

COVID-19: India's airline industry may face insolvency

India & COVID-19: Urgent need for a surgical strike

Why novel coronavirus became a social media nightmare

 