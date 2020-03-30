Bengaluru Police extend support to the needy

The city police have extended support to organise transport for those who need to visit a medical facility or are in a medical emergency.

Hemant Nibalkar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration), tweeted that the "Bengaluru city police are at your service 24/7 to take you to the nearest medical facility in a critical medical emergency, for dialysis, chemo emergent heart issues etc.. please call 100. Misuse may affect someone's life! Be responsible."

The police have also distributed ration among migrant labourers, donated by sponsors in their divisions.

"We have operationalised community kitchens in all police stations and have also distributed ration to migrant labourers. We have prepared food and distributed it to the citizens," said Rohini Katoch Sepat, DCP (South).