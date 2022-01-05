Bengaluru police station may be shut as woman cop tests Covid positive

The Byatarayanapura police station in western Bengaluru may be shut for a few days as a woman sub-inspector posted there has tested positive for Covid-19 and about 60 cops have emerged as her primary and secondary contacts.

The policewoman had developed a fever after returning to work following a recent trip to the Mandya district. Her Covid test came back positive on Tuesday evening. She has been quarantined at home, said a senior police officer.

