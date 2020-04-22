Bengaluru policemen's mobile phones stolen?

Padarayanapura residents are once again in the news for allegedly stealing mobile phones from policemen on Tuesday night.

According to police sources, two mobile phones of two policemen deployed for seal-down security duty have been missing. Police suspect that some men, who got into an argument with the police last night, had stolen them. However, the police are yet to ascertain if the phones have been stolen or the policemen themselves lost the phones by keeping it somewhere or accidentally dropping them while patrolling.

According to J J Nagar police, on Tuesday night a group of people came out of their residences and were roaming in the area. The policemen on duty stopped the group and questioned them for coming out amidst the seal-down imposed in their area.

The group of men got into an argument with the policemen and left after some time. After that, the police returned to their duty point to find two mobile phones missing.

We are checking the CCTV camera footage installed in the surrounding areas to get clues on whether the phones were stolen, a police officer from JJ Nagar said.

On Sunday night, hundreds of people from this area had assaulted, chased ASHA workers, policemen and vandalised the kiosks put for the medical checkup of people who were in contact with the coronavirus-infected persons. The police have arrested the vandalisers and sent them to Ramanagar prison.



