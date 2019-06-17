19 IPS officers transferred in first major reshuffle

In the first major reshuffle by the coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Home Minister M B Patil, 19 IPS officers were transferred and given new postings on Monday.

T Suneel Kumar was transferred as ADGP (Recruitment) in the existing vacancy. Alok Kumar was promoted as ADGP and is appointed as Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City. DIG B R Ravikante Gowda was transferred as Deputy Inspector General of Police (Crime), replacing Alok Kumar.

Umesh Kumar, who was serving as IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru, was transferred and posted as IGP and Additional Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru (West), replacing Bijay Kumar Singh. Singh was transferred and posted with immediate effect as IGP and Secretary to the government, Home Department (PCAS), Bengaluru.

Soumendu Mukherjee, who was serving as IGP, Eastern Range, Davanagere, was transferred and posted as IGP, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru. Amrit Paul, IGP (Administration), Bengaluru, has replaced Mukherjee.

Kala Krishnaswamy, who was serving as DCP Bengaluru (North-East), was transferred and posted as director of FSL, Bengaluru. Bheemashankar S Guled, who was SP, Railways, Bengaluru, replaced Krishnaswamy. M N Anucheth, DCP (Administration), Bengaluru, has been posted as SP Railways, Bengaluru.

Ravi D Channannavar, who was serving as DCP (West), was transferred as SP, CID, Bengaluru. B Ramesh who served as SP, STF and Vigilance, BDA, Bengaluru, is the new DCP (West).

Ram Niwas Sepat, SP, Bengaluru (Rural), has been transferred and posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Bengaluru. Amit Singh, SP, Mysuru district, was transferred and posted as Commandant, Home Guards and Civil Defence Academy, Bengaluru. Raghavendra Suhasa, IGP, Northern Range, Belagavi, was transferred and posted as IGP, Southern Range, Mysuru.

C B Ryshyanth, SP, ACB, was transferred and posted as SP, Mysuru district. Mohammed Sujeetha M S, Commandant, 4th Battalion KSRP, Bengaluru, was transferred and posted as SP, KGF. T P Shivakumar, Commandant, Home Guards and Civil Defence Academy, Benglauru, was transferred and posted as SP, Bengaluru (Rural).