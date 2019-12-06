54% turnout; Doddabidarakallu shuts door on media

Yeshwantpur constituency saw brisk polling on Thursday, which translated into 54% turnout. There were fairly long queues throughout the day at booths in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Pattanagere, Ullau and Kengeri.

But the scene was different in the northeastern part of the city.

Confusion reigned supreme at Channa Nayakana Palya higher primary school, located near the Doddabidarakallu Lake which had breached two months ago.

The polling station was teeming with overenthusiastic workers of various political parties who were trying to impress voters.

As soon as the DH team entered, a few party workers blocked the cameraman, enquiring about the purpose of visit.

The police deployed at the station were no different. Despite producing the authority letter from the Election Commission, the media was denied entry.

Queries about voter turnout were not entertained either. Soon, locals and party workers joined the police, insisting that media be not allowed inside the polling booth.

The presiding officer, who was inside the booth, came out and said no to the media, following which the police started yelling at the reporting team to leave the spot.

“Parties have been luring voters since morning. All roads leading to the polling station were blocked by workers from all parties,” said a resident.

Yeshwantpur recorded a turnout of 54% till 6 pm.