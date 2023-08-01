AAP protests over poor condition of Church Street

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday staged a protest against the BBMP for the poor upkeep of Church Street, which was hailed as a model road after the multi-crore redevelopment.

The party pointed out that the heavy flow of sewage in the last six months has not only raised a stench, but is a nuisance to walkers and traders alike.

Mohan Dasari, a senior AAP functionary, shared videos of the sewage flowing onto the footpaths.

One the traders urged the BBMP to fix the overflowing manholes as soon as possible.

Last week, DH reported the issue where the engineers of the BBMP and BWSSB were not willing to take responsibility for the leakage.