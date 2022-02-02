ABVP, NSUI hold protests on Bangalore University campus

A day after protesting students were lathicharged at the Bangalore University, activists of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishath (ABVP) staged a protest on Tuesday, while the National Students Union India (NSUI) held a counter protest demanding a ban on the ABVP.

Around 300 students gathered near the administrative block condemning the lathicharge on students.

Protesters also submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor regarding delay in announcing results and issuing marks cards.

“It’s been three years since the marks cards of some of the courses have been issued, and the hostels located at the Jnanabharathi campus do not have basic infrastructure. Instead of considering such demands, the vice-chancellor instigated the police to lathicharge the protesting students,” said Bhuvan Gowda, regional secretary, ABVP, Bengaluru.

In a statement issued to the media, BJP national general secretary C T Ravi condemned the attack on students and urged the home minister to conduct an inquiry.

“I suspect the involvement of some miscreants within the university with regard to the lathicharge incident.

“I urge the home minister to conduct an inquiry and initiate action against the police personnel involved,” Ravi said.

Meanwhile, members of NSUI staged a protest at the university campus with the demand that the vice-chancellor ban the ABVP from the campus.

