Activist, journo manhandled

A group of people, who claimed to be apolitical, were seen holding banners with ‘Save Democracy’ slogans with a picture of former Lokayukta Justice Santosh Hedge.

Things took an ugly turn when a member of the group, Santosh Raj, began speaking to DH. The banner, completely unrelated to any political party, was confiscated by the police, who arrived at the spot in a Hoysala van and threatened to arrest Raj, who works with an MNC.

When he refused to budge, a heated argument ensued between the two, with the police refusing to give him an explanation as to why the banner was snatched away.

“This has been happening since morning. Our group is being harassed by the police,” Raj said.

Meanwhile, a reporter of an English daily attempted to capture a grab of Raj crying even as the ACP, KR Puram, was trying to hustle him into the police van for carrying the banner. On realising that the reporter was recording the incident, the ACP manhandled and slapped him.

When asked, DCP Anucheth said he would look into the manhandling incident.