After ACB raids, CM Bommai pledges to ‘clean up’ BDA

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday pledged to “clean up and streamline” the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

His statement came after Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths raided the agency’s head office and reportedly unearthed irregularities to the tune of Rs 200 crore.

“Our government will not tolerate corruption in any form,” Bommai declared, insisting that there is no question of shielding the guilty.

Answering questions from news reporters, he said he was confident that the truth about corruption in the BDA would come out soon now that the ACB had conducted the raid.

“We will clean up the BDA and streamline it,” he said and promised that the government would ensure that the common man received good service at the BDA.

Asked about the reasons for the sudden raid, the chief minister said there were a few issues about which the general public had complained. Even BDA chairman S R Vishwanath had expressed concerns about some irregularities, he said. The Urban Development Department was directed to investigate some of these complaints, he added.

Rain damage

On criticism that he wasn’t inspecting the rain-affected areas in the city, Bommai said he had already visited some localities.

“I have visited HSR Layout, Rajarajeshwari Layout, Madiwala and Koramangala. Bengaluru is definitely a priority for the government. Instructions have been given (to officials) to take up repairs in affected areas as soon as the rains subside,” he said.

