Amit Shah’s visit to B'luru: Traffic advisory issued

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Friday.
Road users have been asked to avoid Old Airport Road, Mysore Road, NR Road, Nrupathunga Road, Seshadri Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road and Kengeri to Kommaghatta Road between 12 pm and 4 pm.
Also Read | Amit Shah promises interlocutor to Pradyot Deb Barma for 'Greater Tipraland' demand ahead of Speaker election
Between 6 am and 4 pm, all light, medium and heavy goods transport vehicles have been restricted from using the roads from Town Hall to NR Road, from Nayandahalli towards the city and Kengeri, and from Kumbalgodu to Kengeri.
Motorists have been asked to use Lalbagh Road–Hosur Road–NICE Road instead of NR Road, or take the Nagarabhavi and Sumanahalli ring road from Nayandahalli junction, or get on to NICE Road from Kumbalgodu and Kengeri.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
DH Toon | Happiness a problem in India
Brush with the blushes
Webb captures swirling sand clouds on distant planet
Ramadan starts in Mideast amid high costs, peace talks
Big breakthrough in treatment of substance use disorder
1st 3D-printed rocket lifts off but doesn't reach orbit
DNA from Beethoven’s hair reveals medical secrets
Himalayan rivers will see their flows reduced: UN Chief