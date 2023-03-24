Amit Shah’s visit to B'luru: Traffic advisory issued

The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the city on Friday.

Road users have been asked to avoid Old Airport Road, Mysore Road, NR Road, Nrupathunga Road, Seshadri Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road and Kengeri to Kommaghatta Road between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Between 6 am and 4 pm, all light, medium and heavy goods transport vehicles have been restricted from using the roads from Town Hall to NR Road, from Nayandahalli towards the city and Kengeri, and from Kumbalgodu to Kengeri.

Motorists have been asked to use Lalbagh Road–Hosur Road–NICE Road instead of NR Road, or take the Nagarabhavi and Sumanahalli ring road from Nayandahalli junction, or get on to NICE Road from Kumbalgodu and Kengeri.