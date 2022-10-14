Anti-conversion law: First case breaks 'myth' about Muslims, says Karnataka Minister R Ashoka

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Friday claimed that the "myth" about Muslims not indulging in forceful religious conversion was "busted" with the first case being registered under the new anti-conversion law against a former Congress councillor in the city.

Ashoka told reporters that all these days it was presumed that only Christians were involved in "rampant conversion" and pointed to a case registered in Banashankari.

“A Muslim leader who won from Banashankari twice on the Congress ticket is behind this case. He along with two others harassed a Hindu youth from Mandya to convert into Islam. These accused have insulted Lord Shiva and Goddesses Banashankari, too,” Ashoka claimed, citing the police investigation.

The minister added that the accused forced the Hindu youth to consume beef. “The Hindu youth has tolerated their torture all the while and finally booked a case against them. These accused even took him to their cemetery to torture him,” Ashoka claimed.

The Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, popularly known as the anti-conversion law, seeks to prohibit "unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means".

The law was passed in the Assembly in December 2021, but was not introduced in the Legislative Council where the BJP lacked the required strength. In May 2022, an ordinance was promulgated to bring the anti-conversion law into effect. Last month, the Bill was introduced in the monsoon session of the legislature again with the BJP enjoying a clear majority of 41 members in the 75-member Council, ensuring its passage.