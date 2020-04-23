BBMP foodgrains substandard: Congress

The opposition Congress on Wednesday accused the BBMP of bungling the free distribution of groceries during the lockdown. The groceries are not only of poor quality but they are also not reaching the people truly in need, it said.

Taking part in a discussion on the BBMP budget, Congress corporator M Shivaraju alleged that substandard rice was being supplied. "The government had claimed to distribute cooking oil of a good brand, but is this a good one," he asked, displaying a packet of sunflower oil.

Shivaraju claimed he had personally visited the place where the grocery kits were being packed. "No official is present there to monitor the activity. The packers sit too close to each other without maintaining the rules of social distancing," he alleged.

BJP corporators Padmanabha Reddy and B S Satyanarayana rejected the allegations, saying "this is not the time to play politics". "Don't make wild allegations," Reddy said.

Shivaraju challenged the members of the ruling party to visit the place where the grocery packets were being done and "see for yourselves".

The tirade was broken after Mayor M Goutham Kumar intervened and promised to look into the matter. He also assured action against those responsible if the accusation was proved right