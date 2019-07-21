BBMP to form panel to curb TDR misuse

The BBMP has decided to form a committee headed by the mayor to monitor the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) issued between 2005 and 2015 to 2,220 properties in the city.

As per the demand of the opposition party members, Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said that a committee headed by her will be formed comprising structural engineers, zonal officers and joint commissioners to keep track of TDR processes and curb any sort of misuse.

At a BBMP council meeting on Saturday, the opposition also slammed the BBMP over delay in completing the road infrastructural works despite issuing the TDRs to property owners. Accusing the civic body for being silent about the TDR misuse, they demanded transparency on the matter.

Opposition leader Padmanabha Reddy pointed out that the BBMP had not followed some of the terms and conditions pertaining to TDRs. Reddy claimed that there were hundreds of property owners who had received the TDRs but road and other civil works had not yet begun.

“Under the TDR scheme, the BBMP has planned to build as many as 216 roads in Bengaluru, out of which not more than 15 have been completed so far,” said Reddy.