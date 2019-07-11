BBMP wants Cantt rly station named after Jaffer Sharief

The BBMP council approved 52 of 110 subjects that were pending for months due to general elections this year.

However, most of the approved subjects involved renaming of roads, parks and other public properties.

The council approved the proposal to rename the Cantonment Railway Station as Jaffer Sharief Railway Station and acting BBMP Commissioner Manoj Kumar Meena was instructed to process the matter.

Meanwhile, the proposal to name the road in front of Tipu Sultan Palace in Chamarajpet as ‘Tippu Sultan Palace Road’ was not approved as the BJP council members urged to drop the subject as soon as it was proposed.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said: “Previously, the council could not approve many subjects as the model code of conduct was in effect during the elections this year. Thus, many subjects were placed in this council meeting. However, most of them were renaming of the roads, parks and other public properties,”.

Earlier, BBMP corporators came down heavily on officials, accusing them of not following the protocol while taking up the public works. Corporators accused that officials are not involving them in commencing and implementing the project.

They also accused that no officials attend the council meeting and provide proper information to the council’s questions despite the mayor warning them many times. Corporators demanded that such officials be suspended for the not respecting the council.