BBMP ward delimitation creates 'exclaves' in three wards

At least three of the 243 new BBMP wards have some of their parts completely surrounded by other wards, creating exclaves of sorts.

The wards are Kempegowda (01) in the Yelahanka assembly constituency, Belathur (105) in Mahadevapura and Bande Mutt (34) in Yeshwantpur.

These “exclaves” are said to have been necessitated by the fragmented nature of their respective assembly constituencies. They could create confusion among residents and ward engineers about the boundaries.

The state government’s direction to redraw the BBMP ward boundaries within the existing assembly constituencies has likely created the most problems in the Belathur ward.

While the bulk of the ward comprises areas such as ITPL and Pattandur Agrahara, the ward has at least three exclaves located miles away. While one is near Byrathi village, another is closer to Kalkere Lake. The third is at Jimkenahalli kere.

It was the same rule that has prompted authorities to add a small residential neighbourhood near BHEL layout to the Bande Mutt ward, although both the areas do not share the same boundary. The shapeless Bande Mutt ward, which falls under the Yeshwantpur constituency, may also earn the wrath of local residents as it covers a small portion of different layouts.

What has come under scrutiny is the creation of the Kempegowda ward boundary, which comes under the Yelahanka assembly segment. It has got an exclave, which is in the heart of Kogilu Ward, which is brought under the Kempegowda ward.

‘Unnecessary exercise’

Both the timing of the delimitation exercise and the need to align ward boundaries with MLA constituencies have been questioned.

“The assembly borders will be changed in four years when the state and national delimitation becomes due. Wards should have more practical boundaries linked to local infrastructure and natural terrain,” said Ashwin Mahesh, urbanist.

“Some of the new ward boundaries are clearly contrived and look very unusual. Perhaps this is to serve a political purpose.”

“Delimitation should ideally be done by a permanent statutory body and completed in time for each new election cycle,” he added.