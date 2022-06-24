BBMP ward delimitation draft notified; polls likely by October

The state government on Thursday notified a draft report increasing the number of BBMP wards from 198 to 243. The move came even as an eight-week deadline set by the Supreme Court to complete two key formalities that are holding back BBMP polls is approaching fast.

The notification is expected to pave the way for the holding of city council elections by early October. Bengaluru has been without an elected city council since September 2020.

As per the notification, Bommanahalli Assembly constituency now has the most wards — 14, up from the earlier 8.

Curiously, Jayanagar, Shivajinagar and Chamarajpet constitutencies — all represented by the Congress party — have lost one ward each.

The number of wards has remained unchanged in at least seven constituencies — Malleswaram, Shanthinagar, Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar, Chikpet, Hebbal and Pulakeshinagar — but their boundaries may have changed.

Among Assembly constituencies on the outskirts, Mahadevapura, Bangalore South and RR Nagar have gained five wards each.

KR Puram and Dasarahalli have got four each. Byatarayanapura has added three new wards and Yelahanka just one.

The ward delimitation committee, which had three senior IAS officers as its members, considered the 2011 census while redrawing ward boundaries. Between 2001 and 2011, Bengaluru’s population rose by 44% to 84.43 lakh. And in 11 years since, the city has added 30 lakh more residents. The use of the 2011 census for the ward delimitation has raised questions about the timing of the entire exercise.

Elections by October

A BJP leader in the city said the BBMP polls would certainly be held by September-end or the first week of October.

“Some MLAs are still not keen to go for polls as they can continue to have control over BBMP funds. But the party is keen to hold the polls as early as possible. While it is a litmus test for the chief minister, the party also gets to know whom Bengaluru is voting for,” the leader

said.

There is speculation that the BBMP polls could still be delayed by getting a large number of people to file objections to the delimitation. Another provision usually misused by the ruling party is reserving candidates in different wards. This is usually done to ensure that candidates of Opposition parties have slim chances to win.

Public objections

The general public and institutions have 15 days to submit objections and suggestions to the delimitation from the date of publication of the notification. The suggestions can be sent by post or in person to the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Urban Development Department, Room No 436, 4th Floor, Vikasa Soudha, Bengaluru-560001. Objections or suggestions received after the prescribed period will not be considered.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing on July 22.