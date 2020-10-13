BJP fields Munirathna from Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Bengaluru: BJP fields Munirathna from Rajarajeshwari Nagar

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Oct 13 2020, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 19:48 ist
Munirathna. Credit: DH

The BJP on Tuesday announced the candidature of former MLA N Munirathna for Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly bypoll.

The party also fielded Rajesh Gowda from Sira Assembly segment bypoll.

The elections for both the segment will be held on November 3 and the last date to submit nominations is October 16.

The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress MLA  Munirathna under the anti-defection law.

Though the saffron party was firm in fielding Rajesh Gowda from Sira, there was speculation that the party may not give the ticket to Muniratna as many leaders were against fielding him.

While a section of BJP leaders favoured giving the ticket to local party leader Tulasi Muniraju Gowda, who lost against Munirathna in last assembly elections, the Congress rebel leaders, who joined BJP in "Operation Kamala", have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to keep the promise and field Munirathna.

While rebel Congress MLAs joined BJP after resigning their MLAs seat which led to the formation of BJP government in the state,  the saffron party had promised to field them from party ticket in the bypolls. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

N Munirathna
Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly segment
Bengaluru
Bypolls
BJP

What's Brewing

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Apple iPhone launch: What to watch for

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Delhi's air quality hits 'very poor' level

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Covid-19: Xiaomi launches new Mi KN95 Mask in India

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

Kolkata's iconic double-decker buses back in new avatar

 