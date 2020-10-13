Bengaluru: BJP fields Munirathna from Rajarajeshwari Nagar

The BJP on Tuesday announced the candidature of former MLA N Munirathna for Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly bypoll.

The party also fielded Rajesh Gowda from Sira Assembly segment bypoll.

The elections for both the segment will be held on November 3 and the last date to submit nominations is October 16.

The bypoll in Sira was necessitated following the death of JD(S) legislator B Sathyanarayana in August this year, while the Rajarajeshwari Nagar seat fell vacant after the disqualification of Congress MLA Munirathna under the anti-defection law.

Though the saffron party was firm in fielding Rajesh Gowda from Sira, there was speculation that the party may not give the ticket to Muniratna as many leaders were against fielding him.

While a section of BJP leaders favoured giving the ticket to local party leader Tulasi Muniraju Gowda, who lost against Munirathna in last assembly elections, the Congress rebel leaders, who joined BJP in "Operation Kamala", have urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to keep the promise and field Munirathna.

While rebel Congress MLAs joined BJP after resigning their MLAs seat which led to the formation of BJP government in the state, the saffron party had promised to field them from party ticket in the bypolls.