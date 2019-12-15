Bengaluru has slice of Bengal: CM BSY hails uniqueness

Hailing the city’s cosmopolitan culture, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday assured the safety of Bengaluru’s Bengali community.

Participating in the Bongo Conference organised by the Bengali Samaj, the chief minister said: “Bengaluru has a rich cultural diversity. We have a rich legacy of traditions, literature and films of several other Indian languages.”

He recalled the contribution of Bengalis to the country’s freedom movement, saying their role was “unparalleled” and “must not be forgotten”. “There are more than 120 Bengali associations in the city and over 13 lakh Bengalis reside in Karnataka. Of late, a slice of Bengali culture is emerging.”

Yediyurappa said that 51% of the city’s population is made of migrants from other parts of the country. “Bengaluru has been experiencing a drastic social and economic change over the past few years.”

“Bengalis have made Karnataka their second home and get themselves involved in various social activities. Durga puja, a trademark of the community, is celebrated with great fervour in Bengaluru. The Karnataka government has always promoted the integration of cultures,” he said.

Also speaking on the occasion, P C Mohan, MP, said Durga puja has been taking place in more than 125 places in Bengaluru and the city had a proper introduction to the Bengali culture.