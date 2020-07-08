Bengaluru mayor in quarantine after PA tests Covid+ve

Bengaluru mayor in home quarantine after PA tests positive for Covid-19

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 08 2020, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 14:37 ist
Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar (DH Photo)

Bengaluru Mayor M Gautham Kumar is under home quarantine after his Personal Assistant tested positive for Covid-19, a city civic body official said here on Wednesday.

"He has been in home isolation since yesterday after his PA tested positive," a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) official told PTI.

The PA was among the 30 staff at BBMP head office who tested positive over the last couple of days, he said.

The office would now be closed to the public from July 9 to 24 and BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar had issued an order to this effect, he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 