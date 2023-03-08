BJP chief J P Nadda to hold public meeting in Bengaluru on March 9

BJP national president J P Nadda will be in Bengaluru on Thursday to take part in a roadshow and public meeting, as part of the party's "Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre", ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls by May.

Nadda, who will land in the HAL Airport on Thursday at around 5.20 pm, will move to city's K R Puram to take part in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre, BJP state general secretary Siddaraju said in a statement.

After receiving a welcome from party's women workers near Ganapati temple at K R Puram, he will take part in a road show, leading to Government College ground to address a public gathering.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, several Ministers in the State Cabinet are likely to take part in the public meeting.