BJP chief Nadda to hold public meet in B'luru on Mar 9

BJP chief J P Nadda to hold public meeting in Bengaluru on March 9

CM Bommai and BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel will take part in the public meeting held by Nadda

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 08 2023, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 18:48 ist
BJP national president J P Nadda. Credit: IANS Photo

BJP national president J P Nadda will be in Bengaluru on Thursday to take part in a roadshow and public meeting, as part of the party's "Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre", ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls by May.

Nadda, who will land in the HAL Airport on Thursday at around 5.20 pm, will move to city's K R Puram to take part in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre, BJP state general secretary Siddaraju said in a statement.

Also Read | BJP won't cross 45-seat mark in Karnataka piolls: D K Shivakumar

After receiving a welcome from party's women workers near Ganapati temple at K R Puram, he will take part in a road show, leading to Government College ground to address a public gathering.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, several Ministers in the State Cabinet are likely to take part in the public meeting.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bengaluru
J P Nadda
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Air India has the largest number of female pilots

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Rohit calls Shastri's criticism 'absolutely rubbish'

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

Man set on fire for sprinkling colour during Holi

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

White House applauds bill that would allow TikTok ban

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

Happy Women’s Day, but how equitable are we?

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

IAF makes history as woman to command combat unit

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

Delhi Capitals beat UP Warriorz by 42 runs

 