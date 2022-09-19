BJP, Congress lock horns in Karnataka Assembly over closure of Bengaluru lakes

At least 42 lakes in Bengaluru have become layouts over the years, Revenue Minister R Ashoka told the Karnataka Assembly on Monday as the BJP and Congress locked horns over the city’s recent flood situation.

Of the 42 lakes usurped, Ashoka said the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) “swallowed” 28 lakes, followed by five by the BBMP and seven by private entities.

“Water from Vidhana Soudha used to go to Kanteerava, then Koramangala and HSR Layout. Now, it goes to Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli. Didn’t you find any other place to build bus stops? Why only lakes?” Ashoka said, referring to decisions taken by previous governments.

Ashoka gave a list of Bengaluru localities that were once lakes and the year in which they were approved to be used for other purposes: Domlur (1977), HSR (1986), Koramangala (1965), Nagarabhavi (2001), Rajajinagar (1963), Dollars Colony (1973), BTM Layout (1995) and Banashankari (1975) and so on.

“Previous governments should have given a vision for Bengaluru. The city is an example of how nature will hit back,” Ashoka said.

Congress lawmakers were livid and dared the BJP government to revert these localities as water bodies. “Let the government undo what was done by Devaraj Urs and Ramakrishna Hegde governments. By telling stories that are 30-40 years old, the government is not saying what they want to do now. What’s the solution now?” Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda asked.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai pointed out that the previous Congress government had made moves to close lakes. “In 2018, the revenue department issued a circular that lakes without water should be removed from maps. It was withdrawn after public outrage,” Bommai said. He also read out a note from April 2017 to say that the Cabinet wanted to amend the law to take away public rights over a lake that had lost its characteristics. “Will any lake lose its characteristics? There was an attempt to close lakes,” he said.

Former Bengaluru City Development Minister K J Geroge of the Congress repeatedly countered the government’s claims. "Is it a lake if it has lost its features?" he said. To this, Bommai asked, "Then are you in favour of closing such lakes?"

George said he would resign if any lake was closed during his tenure in office. Bommai specified that he had not named George at all. “There are so many Bengaluru MLAs who are keeping quiet? Why are you getting worked up?” Bommai told George.