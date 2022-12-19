BJP functionary arrested over ‘offensive’ post on woman

In 2016, the same functionary had accused of rape by a Chitradurga woman

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Dec 19 2022, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2022, 04:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police have arrested Venkatesh Maurya, a member of the BJP SC Morcha’s national executive committee, over an offensive social media post about women.

A woman told Sadashivanagar police that Maurya attacked and tried to kill them when they questioned the post. A court has remanded him in judicial custody.

Police have registered a separate FIR on Maurya’s counter-complaint that he was attacked with stones and sticks.

Police sources said the post made comments about a woman who had fed a cake to a seer during an event at Palace Grounds. The woman pointed the finger at Maurya, saying he circulated it widely.

On Saturday night, the woman’s supporters picked an argument with Maurya at Palace Grounds, and a scuffle broke out. Patrol police intervened and took both parties to the police station, sources said.

In 2016, Maurya was accused of rape by a Chitradurga woman.

