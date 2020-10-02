BJP leaves RR Nagar ticket call to high command

The state BJP core committee on Thursday shortlisted candidates for the upcoming assembly by-polls to RR Nagar and Sira constituencies.

Munirathna, the disqualified Congress MLA who joined the BJP, and Tulsi Muniraju Gowda, the BJP’s 2018 candidate who had lost to Munirathna, were shortlisted for RR Nagar, sources said.

Three names were sent as possible candidates for Sira — B K Manjunath, S R Gowda and Rajesh Gowda. Manjunath and Gowda were the BJP’s candidates who contested unsuccessfully from Sira in the past.

Sources said that there was a difference of opinion in the core committee over the RR Nagar candidate.

While Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa pitched for Munirathna, state party president Nalin Kumar Kateel was of the view that two names should be shortlisted and the central leadership would take the final call.

Muniraju is tied up in a legal battle with Munirathna, alleging election irregularities. Still an aspirant of the ticket, Muniraju recently told DH that he was confident that the party would stand by him.

For the RR Nagar bypoll, the BJP has made its vice-president Arvind Limabavali, ministers R Ashoka, S T Somashekar, ByratHi Basavaraj and S R Vishwanath in charge. The Sira reins have been given to Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and C N Ashwath Narayan, party vice-president B Y Vijayendra, general secretary N Ravikumar and Bangalore Central MP P C Mohan.

The core committee also finalised candidates for the legislative council elections while discussing strategies for the upcoming panchayat elections.