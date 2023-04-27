BJP takes JD(S) to court over social media posts

Advocate Shraddananda K T from the BJP office has filed a complaint against Advocate Ranganath AP, president of the JD(S) party legal unit, and an unknown individual.

The complaint alleges that they made derogatory comments about Minister of Cooperation S T Somashekar.

Shraddananda brought to the police’s notice Ranganath’s Facebook comments dated April 10. Ranganath accused Somashekhar of neglecting developmental works and looting the public. He mentioned how the minister sought an injunction against the circulation of a video involving him.

In another complaint, Shraddananda stated that a similar post was made on April 17 from the Instagram account of JD(S) candidate T N Javaregowda Balaga. The comment allegedly asked whether Somashekar had introduced “Pimp Santro Ravi” to the Prime Minister.

The Kengeri police have registered two separate cases and are investigating further.