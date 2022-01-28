BJP will regain power in BBMP, says Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday expressed confidence of the BJP regaining power in BBMP in the elections for the civic body that likely to be held in a few months.

Considering the overall development of Bengaluru seen under BJP, people of the city will support the party again, he said.

He was speaking at an event held at BJP office to mark six months of Bommai’s rule in the state.

The government has set aside Rs 7,500 crore for the overall development of Bengaluru. The government is making all efforts to turn Bengaluru to a city with international standards, the CM said.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel was of the view that the saffron party would secure 150 seats in the next Assembly elections, due to the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the schemes initiated by Bommai.

Training his guns at the Congress, he said that Congress leaders were desperate after noticing the growth of BJP in Karnataka. BJP, he said, is committed to protect temples in the state and has decided to free temples from government control, he added.

