CfB to award best-performing corporators in B'luru

Citizen For Bengaluru (CfB) will give its first award on July 14, recognising corporators for their performance.

Citizens will vote for the corporators at citiensforbengaluru.in while the CfB will conduct ground surveys in their wards to assess their performance. Civic activists will honour the selected corporators under the banner of Namma Samithi Puraskara for the work they have done in their wards.

In a statement, CfB’s Tara Krishnaswamy said recognising people's representatives for their work was as important as people's right to protest.

The objective is to recognise councillors who systematically engage citizens in their wards' affairs through the ward committees as mandated by the law, she said.

