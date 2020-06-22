CM B S Yediyurappa to hold emergency meeting over rising COVID-19 cases

Worried over the rising COVID-19 cases and the surge in death rate, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called for an emergency meeting of all official heads within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits on Monday afternoon.

According to sources in the chief minister's office, heads of all departments, including the mayor, BBMP commissioner, special commissioners, health officials, and engineers will attend the meeting.

At a time when the Centre has lauded several measures adopted by the state on the COVID-19 front, the sudden surge in the number of cases and the deaths has emerged as a fresh worry for the government.

The state government has already put in place enough measures such as setting up of COVID Care Centres (CCC) and Dedicated COVID Health Centre (DCHC), besides preparing the private sector hospitals to handle cases. However, the rise in cases of Influenza-Like Illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection has only added to the growing worry of the government.

Officials said all these issues will be discussed in detail during the emergency meeting.