CM puts a brake on all BBMP works

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday put a brake on all works related to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) until further orders.

In a letter to Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, the chief minister said the department's approval of the BBMP's budget estimate for the 2019-20 financial year was against the law.

"It has come to my notice that on May 22, the department approved the BBMP's revised budget for the year 2018-19 as well as the budget estimate for the 2019-20 financial year. This is clearly against the law as it was not approved by the cabinet. We'll shortly approve the budget in the cabinet and accordingly, further orders will be issued," read the letter in Kannada.

The chief minister directed the BBMP not to issue job orders for new works or invite fresh tenders.