Cong demands enquiry in Yediyur white-topping work

Congress leaders came down heavily on BJP spokesperson N R Ramesh for his alleged role in white-topping work being taken up at Yediyur ward.

In a press conference, Congress leader V S Ugrappa demanded a judicial enquiry into the matter. “N R Ramesh, who claims to be the spokesperson of the BJP, is behaving like a super chief minister. He is making attempts to misuse the óffices of the chief minister and BJP. So a judicial inquiry should be initiated against him,” he said.

“Why is the government is trying to give 4(G) exemption to Sathish and Manjunath to avoid tender process for white topping work, when it is known that they are benami contractors of Ramesh. I wonder how much kickback Yediyurappa is getting from it,” he said.

Also referring to the chief secretary, Ugrappa said: “What does it indicate when the chief secretary of the government has to listen to BJP spokesperson? Looking at their conversation, it is understood that the administration has been compromised.”

Former mayor P R Ramesh said: “The government and Palike are violating Transparency Act, and the person with no power is tarnishing democracy by exploiting officials.”