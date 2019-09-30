Cong MLAs protest slashing of funds to constituencies

Congress supporters protested at the Jayanagar constituency over the move to slash funds for the chief minister’s Nava Nagarothana grants from Congress MLAs and divert it to the BJP and disqualified lawmakers.

BTM Layout MLA Ramalinga Reddy and Jayanagar lawmaker Sowmya Reddy marched from the Jayanagar shopping complex to South End Circle, two days after supporters protested in BTM Layout over the reduction of funds in the revised action plan.

Protesters alleged that Rs 316 crore allocated under the previous coalition government for the Jayanagar constituency has been reduced to Rs 194 crore in the new action plan.

They also termed it absolutely unfair the slashing of the Rs 387 crore allocated to the BTM Layout constituency to Rs 152 crore.

They threatened to intensify the protests if the government failed to restore the original allocations.

“We have no problems in BJP constituencies getting thousands of crores, but why should they cut funds allocated to our constituencies?” Ramalinga Reddy asked, while speaking to DH.

“They (BJP constituencies) could have gotten additional funds. We have not done this in our government when we were in power,” he added.