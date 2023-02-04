Congress files plaint against 'fake' website on party

Congress files police complaint against 'fake' website in party's name

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and are carrying out further investigations

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 04 2023, 03:38 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 05:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

The state Congress has alleged that some unknown persons created a fake website resembling the party’s original website to defame the party and its leaders. 

Shathabash Shivanna, an executive committee member of the KPCC’s legal cell, stated in his complaint with the cybercrime police that he was checking the party’s website around 8 pm on Thursday and found some unknown persons had created a fake website using the KPCC name and had been posting content defaming the party and its leaders. He requested action against those responsible. 

Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and are carrying out further investigations.

