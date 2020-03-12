Consult citizens before bringing NRC: Prakash Ambedkar to govt

Prakash Ambedkar has urged the government to consult people before introducing legislation slike the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens.

Speaking at a gathering here on Wednesday, the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi president and grandson of B R Ambedkar said the NRC will affect even Hindus without documents. “What is happening now isn’t democratic,” he said.

Citing Assam’s example, he said over 14 lakh Hindus were also in detention camps. “Anyone who fails to produce proof will be put in these camps. At this point, the government must not fight the will of people.”

Other speakers urged the government to stop the NRC process, scheduled to begin in April. Member of Parliament and VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan cited the Delhi riots to suggest the kind of disturbance CAA and NRC can create. The Dalita Shoshitha Sangharsha Samithi has urged Dalits to take part in anti-CAA agitations in large numbers.