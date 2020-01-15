De-citizenship new mantra of Narendra Modi govt: MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted his first term in office to push demonetisation. He is now wasting his second term on the idea of de-citizenisation, Congress Rajya Sabha member M V Rajeev Gowda said.

Speaking at a discussion on ‘CAA, NRC and the Idea of India’ on Tuesday, Gowda and the BJP’s Swapan Dasgupta attempted to dissect the controversy surrounding the legislation.

The appearance of two parliamentarians from opposites sides of the aisle was supposed to be a sombre examination of the facts. Instead, it resulted in spirited discussion between seasoned elocutors in full command of their powers.

Gowda described the nexus of the CAA-NRC as being capable of wreaking “chaos in the country.”

It was a statement Dasgupta gamely disputed, evoking the BJP line the act is a predominantly humanitarian and will alleviate the suffering of Hindu refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Quoting a 2016 Carnegie report, which praised India as a haven for refugees from surrounding owing to its relatively sound economic position vis-a-vis its neighbours, Dasgupta pointed to the reports’ final findings: that the influx of refugees/illegal immigrants from Bangladesh had largely been left unattended.

“So, why the CAA? It is part of a broad ideological narrative or does it actually pertain to a very specific problem that has been plaguing this country for a long time?” he asked. “The problem of Hindu persecution there is real.” Gowda said it was unlikely Bangla Hindus and Muslims were abandoning their country in search of better economic opportunities in India.