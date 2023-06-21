Ex-MLA booked in Bengaluru for hindering encroachment clearance on SWD  

The police on Tuesday booked a criminal case against former MLA Nandiesha Reddy for obstructing the BBMP from clearing encroachments on the stormwater drain in Doddanekundi.

In full public view, Reddy, a former MLA from KR Puram, snatched the keys of the earthmover deployed to clear the encroachments on Monday.

A day after the incident, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) assistant executive engineer of Hoodi ward registered the complaint in the Mahadevapura police station.

Reddy has been booked under IPC Section 353 (deterring public servant from discharge his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The FIR was registered after BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath gave instructions to his subordinates to do the needful.

On Monday, the civic body had deployed earthmovers to clear a clubhouse and the swimming pool of a private layout in Doddanekkundi. Reddy had joined the residents to object to the BBMP’s drive.