Eyeing civic polls, new outfit woos RWAs with incentives

The Bengaluru Navanirmana Party (BNP), a political outfit formed by the city’s civic activists to contest the forthcoming BBMP elections, has unveiled its plans, targeting the apartment dwellers.

The party held its rally at Freedom Park on Saturday, where it announced candidates for 20 wards with the promise of contesting all the 198 wards.

The party’s governance model will focus on Bengaluru’s pressing civic issues such as solid waste management, animal welfare, clearing stormwater drains, rejuvenating waterbodies, protection and planting of trees, plugging potholes and proper road maintenance.

“We’ll represent all stakeholders belonging to all strata of society,” BNP general secretary Srikanth Narasimhan said. “We already have a presence in almost 100 wards, with thousands of volunteers supporting us. We’re confident of solving the fundamental issues plaguing the city in recent times.”

The party accused the existing administration of exploiting and harassing the apartment communities for money, rather than collaborating with them to create a sustainable city. It promised several incentives to the apartment such as tax rebate, removing sanitation cess, pet guidelines, immunity from penalty for not obtaining OCs and many others.