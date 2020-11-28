FIR against CM B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh for allegedly trying to end life

The Sadashivanagar police have registered a criminal case against the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's political secretary N R Santosh for allegedly attempting to kill himself in his Dollars Colony residence by consuming sleeping pills on Friday night.

According to a senior officer, the case has been registered under IPC section 309. "We are going to question Santosh after he recovers and further necessary action will be taken," the officer added.

Aldo read — Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa’s political secretary NR Santhosh hospitalised after suspected suicide attempt

Santosh is suspected to have consumed more than 10 sleeping pills around 7.15 pm. He was rushed to MS Ramaiah hospital where he is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

The police are tight-lipped about the reason behind the extreme step of Santosh. There are rumours that Santosh was under depression over political and also personal issues. His wife Jahnavi, while speaking to media persons, said Santosh was disturbed over political issues. He returned home around 7 pm and went to his room. He looked like he was worried about something.

"After sometime when I went to ask him what he would like to have for dinner, I noticed he was feeling drowsy, the pills strip was lying next to him. Sensing something wrong we rushed him to the hospital," she said.