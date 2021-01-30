FIR against Shashi Tharoor, journalists including Rajdeep Sardesai over tweets on farmer's death in Bengaluru

FIR against Tharoor in Bengaluru over farmer's death

Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 30 2021, 00:42 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 02:09 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Credit: PTI

A city-based private firm employee on Friday filed a complaint against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and senior journalists, including Rajdeep Sardesai, over their tweets on a farmer’s death in Delhi on January 26.

In his complaint, 37-year-old Rakesh B S said he heard that journalists Rajdeep Sardesai, Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Anant Nath, Vinod K Jose and Tharoor tweeted on January 26 that a person died in police firing during the tractor rally. 

He alleged that their tweets "resulted in hatred and affected the nation’s integrity. It also created enmity among religions and hurt people’s emotions". He asked police to take action against these people for spreading false information on their tweets. 

Rakesh told the police that he is filing the complaint three days after the incident due to personal reasons. 

Parappana Agrahara police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and are carrying out further investigations.

Bengaluru
Shashi Tharoor
tractor rally
Farm Bills
Twitter

