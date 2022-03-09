Garbage city to pothole city: BJP has brought disrepute to Bengaluru, says B K Hariprasad

By turning Bengaluru into a ‘garbage city’ in its previous term and now a ‘pothole city’, the BJP has brought disrepute to the IT hub, said B K Hariprasad, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Speaking in the Upper House, Hariprasad said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was plagued with irregularities, going by the recent Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid on the Palike offices.

Days after the raid, it is still unclear who has been booked for the irregularities since no FIR has been filed yet, he said.

Slamming the government for lack of action against the graft charges, Hariprasad recalled allegations by government contractors that they were forced to pay 40% for government projects.

“If someone criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there will be raids by the Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate. But, when it comes to a commission scam, nothing has been done.”

He dubbed the recent state budget presented by the Chief Minister “anti-people, anti-women, anti-farmers, anti-labour, anti-student, and anti-backward communities”.