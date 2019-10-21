‘Give Kannada 60% space on boards or lose trade permit’

The BBMP on Saturday asked commercial establishments in the city limits to give prominence to Kannada language on their display boards, failing which it would take back their trade licences.

Following recommendations from the Kannada Development Authority, the Urban Development Department has ordered the BBMP to ensure all display boards in its limits display Kannada letters prominently.

“Hotels, shops, offices and various commercial establishments who have got the permission from the BBMP and are functioning in the BBMP limits should give prominence to Kannada language on their respective display boards,” the civic body said in its order.

“Mandatorily, a minimum of 60% (display should be in Kannada), which means Kannada letters should be prominently seen on the display boards. If establishments do not abide by the order, they might lose their trade licence. The old establishments that already got permission from the BBMP are mandated to follow the orders by November 1,” it said.