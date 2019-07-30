Government move on ad bylaw irk members

The Urban Development Department’s move to set aside the draft advertisement bylaw proposed by the BBMP has not gone down well with the council members.

They raised objections to the revised draft.

BJP member Manjunatha Raju said only the BBMP has the power to create an advertising policy and bylaws. “The government is not authorised under section 427 of the KMC Act,” he said.

In reply, Keshav Deshpande, head of the legal committee, said as per section 423 of the KMC Act, the Palike can frame policies and relevant bylaws. “If the Palike fails in this regard, the government has the power to make rules. If the government thinks the policy created by the Palike does not fit in, section 427 (1) of the KMC Act provides the government the luxury to make a new rule,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition Padmanabha Reddy said the Urban Development Department humiliated 198 members by defying the decision of the council meeting. According to Reddy, the new rules have hurt their sentiments.