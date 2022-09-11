Haven't received dosas, says Tejasvi over Congress' campaign

Haven't received dosas, says Tejasvi over Cong campaign

On Saturday, few Congress workers had sent varieties of dosas to the MP to express their ire over the video

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 11 2022, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 04:07 ist

The campaign to deliver dosas to the residence of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took a curious turn with the latter claiming that he was yet to receive any dosas.

“Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well. They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance!” the MP said in a tweet.

This was in response to a campaign by a section of Congress workers to send dosas to the residence of the MP over his viral video where he was seen savouring a dosa at a private restaurant. The video had attracted criticism as it went viral at a time when parts of the city were battling floods.

Also Read: Congress sends Surya dosas after video shows him visiting eateries amid B'luru floods

On Saturday, few Congress workers had sent varieties of dosas to the MP to express their ire over the video.

