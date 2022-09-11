Haven't received dosas, says Tejasvi over Congress' campaign

The campaign to deliver dosas to the residence of Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya took a curious turn with the latter claiming that he was yet to receive any dosas.

“Congress held a presser yesterday and announced they have sent Masala Dosa parcel to my house. It’s been more than 24 hours & I still haven’t received it. They have scammed here as well. They can’t deliver a dosa properly and they dream of delivering good governance!” the MP said in a tweet.

This was in response to a campaign by a section of Congress workers to send dosas to the residence of the MP over his viral video where he was seen savouring a dosa at a private restaurant. The video had attracted criticism as it went viral at a time when parts of the city were battling floods.

On Saturday, few Congress workers had sent varieties of dosas to the MP to express their ire over the video.