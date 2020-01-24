Heads elected to 10 BBMP standing committees

Following the successful elections to the 12 standing committees last week, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike on Thursday unanimously chose chairpersons for 10 of those panels.

Mayor M Goutham Kumar presided over the selection meeting of the newly elected committee members held at the BBMP headquarters.

Amid intense lobbying, Kumaraswamy Layout corporator L Srinivas was elected unanimously as chairperson of the taxation and finance committee. He had been the frontrunner for the post since last week's elections.

The other elected chairpersons were Manjunath Raju (health), Asha Suresh (town planning and improvement), Mohan Kumar (major public works), G K Venkatesh (ward-level works), Manjula N Swamy (education), Hanumanthaiah (social justice), C R Lakshminarayan (appeal), M Padmavathi Srinivas (markets) and Aruna Ravi (establishment and administrative reforms).

Speaking to the media, the mayor said: "Today, of the 12 committees, we have elected chairpersons for 10 committees. As the number of members in the accounts and horticulture committees are less than what’s required, the election (to those committees) has been deferred. Post the elections, chairpersons will be elected, as per the rules."

Electing chairpersons to the standing committees will galvanise the administration towards completing various developmental works across the city.