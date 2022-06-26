India facing unemployment, fascism, says retired HC judge Nagamohan Das

India is currently facing fascism and rampant unemployment, said retired high court judge Justice Nagamohan Das.

Speaking at a national roundtable conference here on Saturday, Justice Das said that Dalits, Muslims, Christians and women have been oppressed in the country. He said that fascism was taking over the country. “There is also rampant unemployment, and there is a close link between unemployment and suicides, crimes, forced prostitution. We have to come up with alternatives,” he said.

Prof Anand Kumar, from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, said: “The country is moving towards privatisation, finance capitalism and communism. People do not want to come out of their ideological homes, caste, religion and class. All these factors have turned us into prisoners. What we need to change society and more importantly ourselves.”

He added: “The need of the hour is for the younger generation to raise their voices against the injustices so that people get their right to work.” The event was organised by Citizens for Democracy, Jan Sangram Parishath, Janatantra Prayog Shala, Janandolan Maha Maitri, Society for Communal Harmony in association with Samyukta Horata-Karnataka.