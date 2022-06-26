India facing unemployment, fascism: Retired HC judge

India facing unemployment, fascism, says retired HC judge Nagamohan Das

Das said that Dalits, Muslims, Christians and women have been oppressed in the country

Raima Bhaumik
Raima Bhaumik, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 26 2022, 00:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2022, 01:07 ist
Nagamohan Das. Credit: DH photo

India is currently facing fascism and rampant unemployment, said retired high court judge Justice Nagamohan Das. 

Speaking at a national roundtable conference here on Saturday, Justice Das said that Dalits, Muslims, Christians and women have been oppressed in the country. He said that fascism was taking over the country. “There is also rampant unemployment, and there is a close link between unemployment and suicides, crimes, forced prostitution. We have to come up with alternatives,” he said.

Prof Anand Kumar, from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, said: “The country is moving towards privatisation, finance capitalism and communism. People do not want to  come out of their ideological homes, caste, religion and class. All these factors have turned us into prisoners. What we need to change society and more importantly ourselves.” 

He added: “The need of the hour is for the younger generation to raise their voices against the injustices so that people get their right to work.” The event was organised by Citizens for Democracy, Jan Sangram Parishath, Janatantra Prayog Shala, Janandolan Maha Maitri, Society for Communal Harmony in association with Samyukta Horata-Karnataka. 

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India
Bengaluru
Unemployment
Nagamohan Das

What's Brewing

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

Army job coaching centers: A thriving business model

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

'Pathaan' fulfills my desire to do an action film: SRK

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

5 essential reads to understand the Roe v Wade ruling

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

Oceans saved us, now we can return the favour

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

A look at Zomato's Blinkit buy

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Ukraine farm animals burned alive in Russian bombing

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

Narayana Murthy among 1st Kempegowda Awards recipients

 