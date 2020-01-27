India in grip of terror politics: Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva

Kannada writer Devanur Mahadeva on Sunday quoted Chandra Kumar Bose, the grandson of Subhash Chandra Bose, to say that the nation is in the grip of “terror politics”.

“Terror politics is not my phrase. It was used by Chandra Kumar Bose in his plea to the government for a review of the CAA, NPR and NRC. It should be noted that he is a BJP leader from West Bengal,” Mahadeva said, adding every Indian needs to speak up.

The writer noted that the reaction to the controversial law has once again shown that the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar was still strong.

“Great men of conscience have kept alive this spirit, which is shining brightly across the country,” he said.

Earlier, thousands of protesters took out a rally against the Centre from Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway station to Freedom Park.

Rajmohan Gandhi, a grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, said the agitation will not stop till the government removes columns that seek details of parents and grandparents from the National Population Register (NPR) form.

Speaking about the CAA, he said any law that seeks to exclude a particular religion was against the Constitution. “This agitation doesn’t have a leader. This is a people’s movement, and even foreign newspapers are writing about it,” he said.

He said the government should announce in Parliament that the National Register of Citizens (NCR) will not be conducted in any part of the country.

“The anti-secular CAA should be repealed,” he said.

Former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil said people will not sit back to watch the Constitution being defied. “We are late in hitting the streets. Any delay in taking part in this light is the betrayal of our children,” he said.