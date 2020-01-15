JD(S) sets eye on Palike polls, to conduct padayatra in Bengaluru

After the party suffered a massive loss in the bypolls held in December last year, the JD(S) is now eyeing the BBMP polls to reinvent itself and strengthen its roots.

Starting January end, the party will take up padayatra in every Assembly constituency in the city to reach out to voters, JD(S) Bengaluru district president R Prakash told DH. A similar move by the JD(S) in Kerala proved to be efficient and the party wanted to replicate the same here, he added.

Recently, party supremo H D Devegowda had instructed the party's cadre to focus on strengthening the party at the grassroots level. "In more and more states, regional parties have emerged as an alternative to national parties. The party wants to create awareness among the public, apart from overcoming a negative image to the party portrayed by a section of the media," Prakash said.

This apart, the regional party is also looking at setting up its offices in every ward. The party is also looking at creating membership drives to promote local leaders. The move will be flagged off soon, he said.

It may be noted that the Aam Aadmi Party too has launched a similar drive in the city with an eye on the BBMP polls scheduled to be held later this year. With Hosa Bengaluru as its tagline, the party's strategy has also been to reach out to voters in every street, through its campaign.