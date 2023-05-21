Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday was seen flaunting a flashy new Rado watch that is said to have been gifted to him by his wife Parvathi.

On Sunday, during a party event to observe former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, Siddaramaiah could not resist the urge to show off his new watch. He first showed it to minister MB Patil who was sitting to his left.

To his right was Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who grew curious. He held Siddaramaiah's hand and pulled it closer so he could take a look at the new watch.

Also Read | Differences between Siddaramaiah and DKS start to show

"The watch was gifted to Siddaramaiah by his wife. That's why he was looking at it with so much love. I told him he'd have to wear only that watch going forward," Patil told reporters.

As CM in 2016, Siddaramaiah was at the centre of a controversy over a diamond-encrusted Hublot watch that he said was a gift from Dubai-based cardiac surgeon Dr Girish Chandra Varma. Siddaramaiah declared the Hublot watch, reportedly worth Rs 70 lakh, as a state asset and deposited it with the Assembly secretariat.