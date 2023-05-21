Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

As CM in 2016, Siddaramaiah was at the centre of a controversy over a diamond-encrusted Hublot watch he was seen wearing

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • May 21 2023, 16:20 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:30 ist
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah shows his new Rado watch to his deputy DK Shivakumar during a programme to pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday was seen flaunting a flashy new Rado watch that is said to have been gifted to him by his wife Parvathi.  

On Sunday, during a party event to observe former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's death anniversary, Siddaramaiah could not resist the urge to show off his new watch. He first showed it to minister MB Patil who was sitting to his left.

To his right was Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar who grew curious. He held Siddaramaiah's hand and pulled it closer so he could take a look at the new watch. 

Also Read | Differences between Siddaramaiah and DKS start to show

"The watch was gifted to Siddaramaiah by his wife. That's why he was looking at it with so much love. I told him he'd have to wear only that watch going forward," Patil told reporters.

As CM in 2016, Siddaramaiah was at the centre of a controversy over a diamond-encrusted Hublot watch that he said was a gift from Dubai-based cardiac surgeon Dr Girish Chandra Varma. Siddaramaiah declared the Hublot watch, reportedly worth Rs 70 lakh, as a state asset and deposited it with the Assembly secretariat. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Siddaramaiah
DK Shivakumar
watches
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Rajiv Gandhi
MB Patil
Assets

Related videos

What's Brewing

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Jharkhand gets ‘Hospital on Wheels’ for stray animals

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flaunts new Rado watch

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Chhattisgarh health minister skydives in Australia

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000

 